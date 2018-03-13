The teaser of the Unni Mukundan and Gokul Suresh-starrer Ira clearly reminded us about the media frenzy during the actor's assault case. However, director Saiju says he meant it as a troll and Ira has no resemblance to the incident, whatsoever."The teaser is already getting a good response. In Ira, there is a sequence where the lead character, Dr Aryan, gets trapped in a case and I felt taking the recent incident as a reference would communicate the situation in an entertaining way," says the director.

The movie which will hit the screens this week also has Unni in a lead role. However, the director refuses to say who the antagonist and protagonist are. "Ira is a thriller with an element of suspense. There are two lead characters. It starts off as a romantic movie and then turns into an investigation thriller," says Saiju. Produced by Vysakh Udaykrishna Films, Ira also has Miya and Niranjana Anoop in significant roles.