Last week, Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran announced his full-fledged foray into film production with his own company Prithviraj Productions along with his wife Supriya. Exactly a week later, Sony Pictures India announced yesterday that they will be setting foot in regional film production by collaborating with Prithviraj Productions on their first project.

Sony Pictures India ventured into the Indian film industry by producing Akshay Kumar’s Padman and they are currently bankrolling Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming film, 102 Not Out. Talking about their entry to regional films, Laine Kaine, the head of Sony International Productions said in a statement, “We’ve been looking for the right opportunity to break into the fast-growing regional Indian markets. We’ve found the perfect entry in this partnership with Prithviraj.”

The actor, who has already produced films like Urumi and Indian Rupee, along with Santhosh Sivan and Shaji Nadesan under the banner August Cinema productions, said in a statement, “In more ways than one, I believe it’s a landmark event for Malayalam cinema. What makes this partnership doubly interesting is the nature of the film we’re producing together.”

The film will go on floors mid-April and an official announcement about the cast and crew is expected soon from the makers.