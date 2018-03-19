THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ahead of Sanal Kumar Sasidharan-directed S Durga’s release, a state-wide campaign will be launched on March 19 to promote the movie. Veteran filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will launch it at Manaveeyam Veedhi at 5.30 pm. The film, which was delayed for long due to battle with the Censor Board, will be released on March 23.

Producer Niv Art Movies is following an innovative distribution mechanism. “Any group interested in watching the movie can also act as its distributor. They’ll get 10 per cent of the revenue from theatres,” said Sanal. Film clubs, societies, art and cultural organisations can join as distributors, he said. According to him, more than 30 local groups have been formed all over the state to effectively distribute the film in theatres. Niv Art Movies will bear the expenses of screening, poster, etc.

Kerala release of @SDurgamovie is making a new wave in the distribution of #indiefilm. More than 30 local groups are formed all over Kerala to effectively distribute the film in theatres. We are getting positive response from theatre owners also! pic.twitter.com/8ZuBTuFXdz — Sanal Sasidharan (@sanalsasidharan) March 18, 2018

“The release of S Durga is making a new wave in the distribution of indie films. The distribution mechanism with local support will pave for other art movies to be screened in similar fashion,” said Sanal.

According to him, theatre owners had extended their support. The film will be screened at Aries Plex in Thiruvananthapuram. The movie won several honours including Hivos Tiger Award at the International Film Festival Rotterdam 2017, and Golden Apricot award at the 2017 Yerevan International Film Festival.