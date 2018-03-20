Shashi Tharoor's short story 'Charlis & I' to be made into film
By PTI | Published: 20th March 2018 07:08 PM |
Last Updated: 20th March 2018 07:08 PM | A+A A- |
THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: 'Charlis & I', a short story by former Union Minister Shashi Tharoor on social transformation in a Kerala village, is being made into a film with finance being raised through crowdfunding.
Tharoor, Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram, in a tweet today said "Fascinating project to film my short story on social transformation in a Kerala village, 'Charlis & I', seeks crowd-funding".
The film-makers have made an 'excellent' script out of the short story and have embarked on a crowd funding campaign to finance the film, the renowned writer said in the tweet.