Antony Varghese, who is awaiting the release of his next Swathantryam Ardharathriyil, has reportedly signed his third film. The actor, who made his debut in Angamaly Diaries, will also get back with Friday Film House for the venture, titled Home. According to sources, the movie will be directed by Rogin Thomas, who directed Philips and Monkeypen and Jo and the Boy.

Meanwhile, the trailer of Swathantryam Ardharathriyil, which was released the other day, has already caught the attention of film buffs. The action-packed trailer has been shot inside a prison and has Antony Varghese and Vinayakan playing convicts. The movie also stars Chemban Vinod and Lijo Jose Pellissery.

Swathantryam Ardharathriyil, directed by Tinu Pappachan, is expected to hit the screens by the end of this month.