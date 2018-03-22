Seems like the wait for Bilal will get longer. Reports have it that Amal Neerad is planning a movie with Fahad Faasil in the lead, before taking up the sequel to Big B. According to sources, Amal Neerad is planning to do a movie with Fahad Faasil in the lead. The movie, produced by Amal Neerad himself, will go on the floors soon in Wagamon after Fahad wraps up the current schedule of Trance.

Amal Neerad

The buzz is that Amal plans to wrap it up in a single schedule. The

yet-to-be-titled movie will also have Aishwarya Lakshmi in the lead.

If the project materialises, this will be Fahad's second project with Amal, after the critically-and-commercially acclaimed Iyyobinte Pustakam.Amal had earlier announced Bilal, the sequel to Big B, as his immediate project.The movie, that will have Mammootty reprising his iconic character Bilal John Kurisingal, is likely to go on the floors this year itself.