Mammootty will mark his return to Telugu cinema after two decades with a biographical film to be directed by Mahi V Raghav. Tentatively titled Yatra, the film is based on the life of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister late Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy, popularly called YSR.

Yatra will go on floors in mid-2018 and the makers want to release the film before 2019 general elections. “Mammootty gave his call sheets from June. We are planning to complete the shooting and post-production formalities in six months and release the film either in December or January 2019," says Raghav.

According to him, it's an event-based film which primarily focuses on the time during YSR's three-month-long padayatra in 2003. "It was a defining moment in his career and I feel the audience should know how he was transformed into a people’s leader. The film also showcases YSR’s charismatic personality, leadership qualities, how he was voted to power and also discusses several welfare schemes which made him dearer to people,” said Mahi V Raghav.

YS Rajasekhara Reddy

To be made in Telugu, the makers have got the approval from YSR’s family members for the biopic. “We had a word with the YSR's family members about the film but we are yet to meet his son YS Jagan and others. We will definitely discuss with them about several things before kick-starting the proceedings,” reveals Raghav.

The director also stated that the film will have the characters of YSR’s immediate family members and friends. “In the context, the story also features the roles of YSR’s wife, son, daughter and other family members and friends. We haven’t decided on the actors to reprise these characters and we will reveal more details soon,” says Raghav.