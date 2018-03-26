The Vishnu Unnikrishnan-Dharmajan Bolgatty jodi became an instant hit when they got together for Kattapanayile Ritwik Roshan, winning the audience with their impeccable comic timings and on-screen bromance. And, the duo is all set to repeat the same in Vikadakumaran, that will hit the screens next week.

Vishnu will play Vinu, an advocate, and Dharmajan a clerk named Manikandan. While they are all set to repeat the magic, Vishnu Unnikrishnan says it's their off-screen chemistry that gets reflected in the movies.

"Like Kattapanayile Ritwik Roshan, Vikadakumaran too hinges a lot on our chemistry. My relation with Dharmajan goes back a long way. We have been acquaintances since our mimicry days. ​Naturally, we are very comfortable with each other and that reflects on our on-screen chemistry too," says Vishnu. In Vikadakumaran, the actors have quite a few combinations scenes, laced with humour.

"Though Vikadakumaran isn't a humour outing, there are scenes that ride on our combination. He plays a clerk in a chief judicial magistrate court, who is more close to my character, an advocate. So, he brings every client to me," says Vishnu.

The duo has also already taken their camaraderie to another level with Dharmajan producing a movie, that will have Vishnu Unnikrishnan in the lead. "Yes, Dharmajan has turned producer and we have already gone on the floors in Palakkad. The title of the movie will be announced on April 7, legendary actor Prem Nazir's birthday," says Vishnu.

Vikadakumaran

According to the actor, Vikadakumaran, directed by Boban Samuel, is more of a thriller. "Vikadakumaran tells the story of a small-time advocate who has big dreams. A certain case comes before him, which later snowballs into a sensation one, courting media attention. In that way, it is an underdog story," says the actor.

Vishnu clarifies that the character of lawyer he plays in the movie is nothing like the stereotypical advocates on screen. "In fact, one reason the character was offered to me is that Vinu isn't the usual eloquent lawyer mould you see on screen. He is a very clumsy guy with a crooked intelligence," says Vishnu Unnikrishnan.

The movie also stars Baiju and Manasa Radhakrishnan in the lead roles.