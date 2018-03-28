KOZHIKODE: Two persons were seriously injured in an accident here on Tuesday when a jeep in which cine actor Mamukkoya and friends were travelling hit them. The accident occurred on Thondayad Bypass Road around eight in the night.

The two injured, as per the police officer at Medical College casualty, were identified as Prashant and Jomol. According to the officer, they were on their motorcycle and had suffered multiple fractures and other serious injuries.

The actor and friends suffered no injuries. There are unconfirmed reports the actor and his friends were drunk. Kozhikode City Traffic Circle Inspector T P Sreejith confirmed Mamukkoya was in the Jeep.

But he said it is yet to be confirmed whether the gang was drunk or not. “We are on the move. We are yet to avail more details on the incident,” he said.