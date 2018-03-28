MUMBAI: One of the much talked about Malayalam film "S Durga" is slated to release on April 6, says the director Sanal Kumar Sasidharan.



Since the film has gone through a lot of controversies earlier for its screening at the International Film Festival of Indian(IFFI) last year, asked about his feeling on the pan-India release of the film, Sanal told IANS, "Feeling great. Now the controversy and hardships are over; it is time for people to watch the film and see what was the reason for the unwanted controversies."





"I request all the people who opposed and who really supported unconditionally to watch the film," he added.



The film has got a huge international recognition at film festivals like 53rd Pesaro Film Festival, International Film Festival Rotterdam 2017, International Film Festival of Valencia, Spain and also screened at the Jio MAMI Film Festival.



"S Durga" features Rajshri Deshpande in the title role.