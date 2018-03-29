The Manju Warrier-starrer, Mohanlal, is already the talk of the town, with Manju playing a hardcore Mohanlal fan. The movie, which is expected to be released for Vishu, has landed in a controversy with director Kalavoor Ravikumar moving court alleging that the script is an adaptation of his short story, "Mohanlalinte Enikippol Bayankara Pediyanu".

However, director Sajid Yahya has rubbished the allegations and lashed out against Ravikumar saying that there is no similarity between the movie and the short story.

Sajid Yahya

It was yesterday that Ravikumar went public with allegations that the makers of Mohanlal plagiarised his short story. He added that the issue was bought up before FEFKA and it was decided to give him a special thanks in the film's credits. However, he said, the makers have failed to give him a financial compensation.

But director Sajid Yahya has refuted the story. In a Facebook post, the director has clarified that his script bears no resemblance to Ravikumar's story. "We had offered him our script for reading, but he refused it. When the issue was brought before FEFKA, it was decided to give him a special mention. Now, at the time of release, he has come forward with this baseless allegation, eyeing 25 per cent share of the profits. I have total faith in the legal system and it will be proven in court that both the stories bear no resemblance," says the director.

Mohanlal has Manju Warrier playing Meenu Kutty, a fan, whose obsession with the actor creates issues in her marital life. While Indrajith plays her husband, Soubin Shahir also has an important role.