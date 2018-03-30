If the power-packed trailer is any hint, Swathantryam Ardharathriyil, Antony Varghese's next after Angamaly Diaries, is going to be a nail-biting experience. Director Tinu Pappachan, who will make his debut, says the movie will ride on its thrilling suspense elements. "This is going to be a thriller. It's about two convicts, played by Antony Varghese and Vinayakan, in a sub-jail and how they manage to break the prison," says the director. But, the highlight has to be the fact that almost 80 percent of the movie has been shot inside the jail. "The entire drama happens inside the jail, except for a little flashback sequence featuring Jacob, the character played by Antony," says the director.

Tinu adds that the jail sequences in the movie aren't stereotypical ones. "I want to clarify that the story happens in a sub-jail, where inmates await trial. Hence, they won't be portrayed as the stereotypical convicts in jail clothes and number tags. Such convicts are usually eligible for bail but my story revolves around why the protagonists opted to break jail instead, " says the director.

The giant sets of jail were erected in Kottayam adjacent to a school building. "Jail is an important character in the movie. There is more to it than being a location. The movie happens mostly during night hours and the set had to look very authentic. We have invested a lot for erecting such a set and full credit goes to our art director Gokul Das," says Tinu.Swathantryam Ardharathriyil also stars Chemban Vinod in an important role. The movie will hit the screens on Saturday.