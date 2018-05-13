Home Entertainment Malayalam

Jeethu Joseph to helm Kalidas’ next 

Kalidas will begin work on the film once he is done with his new Tamil film with Premam director Alphonse Puthren

Published: 13th May 2018

By Sajin Shrijith
Kalidas said: "A lot of my friends across social media has been asking me about my next malayalam movie ....it's indeed a pleasure for me to say that I would be working with none other than our very own Jeethu Joseph sir ...it's too soon to reveal other details about this project . The movie is planned to happen later this year."

He also added that his next film would be in Tamil, which is directed by Alphonse Puthren of Premam fame. Kalidas also shared a picture of him alongside Joseph. Kalidas would begin work on Joseph's film once he is done working on Puthren's film, which will begin filming soon. Kalidas' previous Tamil was Meen Kuzhambum Mann Paanaiyum, which came out two years ago. His full-fledged Malayalam debut, Poomaram, recently opened to good reports.

Later, Joseph confirmed the news on his Facebook page as well. The director said: "It's a pleasure to announce my next Malayalam film and will have Kalidas Jayaram in the lead role. Need all your prayers."

In the meantime, Joseph will work on his Bollywood debut, a mystery thriller, starring Emraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. There were reports that it will be a remake of a foreign language film.

Joseph recently attended the 100 days celebration of his last film Aadhi starring Pranav Mohanlal. The film has been declared a hit and is the director's second biggest hit in Malayalam after Drishyam.

Drishyam was remade recently by Marathi filmmaker Nishikanth Kamath with Ajay Devgn and Shriya Saran in the roles played by Mohanlal and Meena in the original.

