Home Entertainment Malayalam

I am an accidental singer, says 'Thechille Penne' fame Niranj Suresh

The 'Thechile Penne' singer has also sung for Gopi Sundar (Role Models), Prasanth Pillai (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Sakhavu and Solo), Bijibal (Aby) and Shaan Rahman (Godha).

Published: 14th May 2018 10:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

Niranj Suresh (Facebook Photo)

By Niranjana J. Varma & Cizeya Antony
Express News Service

Niranj Suresh has emerged as one of the most popular vocalists in the South Indian Film Industry. Even though he is a slowcoach, the youngster has found a place in the Industry both as a playback singer and as an actor.

The movie Naam, an engaging campus drama, is his first project as a lead Actor and singer. The 28-year-old is the lead singer of Mother Jane, a progressive Rock Band in Kochi. He is also the lead vocalist of Blank Planet and has also launched his own music venture, NRJ Project. Niranj's music ranges between a variety of genres like from Western music, blues, punk rock and heavy metal music.

"I never dreamt of becoming a singer during my childhood. I am an accidental singer. I learnt carnatic music during my school days for a very short period. Music was nowhere in the picture till I was selected as the lead singer of the College Band. Around the same time, I was invited to sing in Nemesis, a Metal Core Band. Nemesis was the first Band I sang for. Later, I joined Blank Planet as their lead vocalist and songwriter. I started working with them doing live shows and later released a single named MAYA. I started my career as a playback singer, after singing the song 'Nannavoola' for the movie, Asha Black. I've recently started learning Hindustani Music," he said.

He has also sung for Gopi Sundar (Role Models), Prasanth Pillai (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Sakhavu and Solo), Bijibal (Aby) and Shaan Rahman (Godha). The title song of the movie Thoppil Joppan, composed by Vidyasagar, gave him an identity.

"After singing 'Thechille Penne' for the film Role Models, people started recognising me. I am so glad that I've worked with these legends," he added. Last year, he made his debut in Tamil for the movie Ki. Recently, he has also made his debut in Telugu which is yet to be released.

WATCH

"Among the Indian musicians, my inspirations are Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal. I aspire to become unique in my own way. There is a struggle for survival in every field; it's all about putting in the right amount of hard work. I strongly believe that, when you want something, the universe conspires in helping you achieve it," he said.

He has also sung in the movie Mandaram starring Asif Ali, which is yet to be released. He got the Asianet Best Comic Song award-2017 for the song, 'Thechille Penne'. He won the Mangalam Trendy Singer Award 2018 which will be presented to him on 12th this month. He has sung five songs for the movie Naam, which is his latest acting-cum-singing venture.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naam movie Niranj Suresh Mother Jane Blank Planet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

'Padayottam' is a gangster comedy, say screenwriters Ajay Rahul, Arun AR

Malayalam actor Kalashala Babu dead at 68

Malayalam films ‘Koolipathalam', 'Mayanadhi’ win Padmarajan awards 2017

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets