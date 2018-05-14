I am an accidental singer, says 'Thechille Penne' fame Niranj Suresh

Express News Service

Niranj Suresh has emerged as one of the most popular vocalists in the South Indian Film Industry. Even though he is a slowcoach, the youngster has found a place in the Industry both as a playback singer and as an actor.

The movie Naam, an engaging campus drama, is his first project as a lead Actor and singer. The 28-year-old is the lead singer of Mother Jane, a progressive Rock Band in Kochi. He is also the lead vocalist of Blank Planet and has also launched his own music venture, NRJ Project. Niranj's music ranges between a variety of genres like from Western music, blues, punk rock and heavy metal music.

"I never dreamt of becoming a singer during my childhood. I am an accidental singer. I learnt carnatic music during my school days for a very short period. Music was nowhere in the picture till I was selected as the lead singer of the College Band. Around the same time, I was invited to sing in Nemesis, a Metal Core Band. Nemesis was the first Band I sang for. Later, I joined Blank Planet as their lead vocalist and songwriter. I started working with them doing live shows and later released a single named MAYA. I started my career as a playback singer, after singing the song 'Nannavoola' for the movie, Asha Black. I've recently started learning Hindustani Music," he said.

He has also sung for Gopi Sundar (Role Models), Prasanth Pillai (Anuraga Karikkin Vellam, Sakhavu and Solo), Bijibal (Aby) and Shaan Rahman (Godha). The title song of the movie Thoppil Joppan, composed by Vidyasagar, gave him an identity.

"After singing 'Thechille Penne' for the film Role Models, people started recognising me. I am so glad that I've worked with these legends," he added. Last year, he made his debut in Tamil for the movie Ki. Recently, he has also made his debut in Telugu which is yet to be released.

"Among the Indian musicians, my inspirations are Vishal Dadlani and Benny Dayal. I aspire to become unique in my own way. There is a struggle for survival in every field; it's all about putting in the right amount of hard work. I strongly believe that, when you want something, the universe conspires in helping you achieve it," he said.

He has also sung in the movie Mandaram starring Asif Ali, which is yet to be released. He got the Asianet Best Comic Song award-2017 for the song, 'Thechille Penne'. He won the Mangalam Trendy Singer Award 2018 which will be presented to him on 12th this month. He has sung five songs for the movie Naam, which is his latest acting-cum-singing venture.