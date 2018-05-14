Malayalam films ‘Koolipathalam', 'Mayanadhi’ win Padmarajan awards 2017

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ashiq Abu’s film ‘Mayanadhi’ and N Prabhakaran’s short story ‘Koolipathalam’ won the Padmarajan awards 2017 for the best film and short story, respectively. The awards will be presented here on May 23.

Noted writer Prabhakaran’s story was chosen by a jury chaired by K R Meera with G R Indugopan and B Babu Prasad as members. “The story reflects the socio-political and economic environment of modern-day Kerala in the most organic and artistic manner,” said the jury. The award carries a cash prize of Rs 10,000 and a plaque.

‘Mayanadhi’ received appreciation for its innovative direction and in-depth portrayal of characters. The film was scripted by Syam Pushkaran and Dileesh Nair and directed by Abu. The director will get `20,000 and a plaque, while the scriptwriters will get `10,000 and a plaque. The film was chosen by a jury consisting of Baiju Chandran, Jalaja and chaired by Ramachandra Babu.

The awards will be presented during a function at Ganesham auditorium, Thycaud, on May 23 at 6.45 pm. The film ‘Mayanadhi’ will be screened after the function.

The 26th Padmarajan awards were announced by Padmarajan Trust chairman Gandhimathi Balan on Friday in the presence of jury chairpersons Ramachandra Babu and Meera, jury members Baiju Chandran and Jalaja, Trust officials Babu Prasad, Radhalakshmi Padmarajan and Sarathchandran.