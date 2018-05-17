Home Entertainment Malayalam

Anjali Menon's latest film gets a release date

Bangalore Days fame Anjali Menon's new film has finally got a release date. The director has announced that her yet untitled film will reach theatres on July 6.

Published: 17th May 2018 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 04:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Bangalore Days fame Anjali Menon's new film has finally got a release date. The director has announced that her yet untitled film will reach theatres on July 6.  The title and first look is expected to release soon.
The film sees her re-uniting with her Bangalore Days stars Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy. Prithviraj will also be appearing in an important role. This is Menon's second film with Prithviraj. The actor last worked with her on Manjadikkuru, in a cameo. Incidentally, this will be Prithviraj's 100th project.  

This is the first project to be signed by Nazriya since her marriage to Fahadh Faasil. She was last seen in Bangalore Days, which also starred Fahadh. Considering the fact that the film was a huge hit in Kerala as well as outside, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see when Menon would make an official announcement. 

As per reports, Nazriya will be playing Prithviraj's sister. Director Ranjith, who launched Prithviraj through Nandanam, will be playing his father. Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni will have a supporting role. 
Little Swayamp, who shot Soubin Shahir's directorial debut Parava, is handling the cinematography.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

2 Days: Shot without any cuts

WomeninCinemaCollective-EPS

Women in Cinema Collective marks first anniversary with slew of programmes

Geetu Mohandas thanks team Moothon

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018