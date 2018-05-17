Anjali Menon's latest film gets a release date

By Express News Service

Bangalore Days fame Anjali Menon's new film has finally got a release date. The director has announced that her yet untitled film will reach theatres on July 6. The title and first look is expected to release soon.

The film sees her re-uniting with her Bangalore Days stars Nazriya Nazim and Parvathy. Prithviraj will also be appearing in an important role. This is Menon's second film with Prithviraj. The actor last worked with her on Manjadikkuru, in a cameo. Incidentally, this will be Prithviraj's 100th project.

This is the first project to be signed by Nazriya since her marriage to Fahadh Faasil. She was last seen in Bangalore Days, which also starred Fahadh. Considering the fact that the film was a huge hit in Kerala as well as outside, fans have been waiting with bated breath to see when Menon would make an official announcement.

As per reports, Nazriya will be playing Prithviraj's sister. Director Ranjith, who launched Prithviraj through Nandanam, will be playing his father. Bollywood actor Atul Kulkarni will have a supporting role.

Little Swayamp, who shot Soubin Shahir's directorial debut Parava, is handling the cinematography.