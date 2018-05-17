Home Entertainment Malayalam

Director Geetu Mohan Das thanks team of her upcoming Malayalam film 'Moothon'

Mohandas' script for Moothon had won the Global Filmmaking Award at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival.

Published: 17th May 2018 10:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 06:45 AM

Team Moothon (Facebook | geethu Mohan Das)

By Express News Service

The shooting of one of the most anticipated films of this year, Moothon, was wrapped up a few days ago. The film's director Geetu Mohandas, whose previous film Liar's Dice won two National Awards, took to Facebook to thank the team behind Moothon and reminisce about her journey with the project so far.

"These past few days have got me reflecting on my journey. It started with submitting the script for the Sundance lab. I chickened out the last minute because my dad was in his last days and I just couldn’t concentrate. It was Acha who eventually sent it for me. I remember it being a half baked script but it was accepted because my mentor Paul Federbush refused to give up on me. A week later Acha left me and with a heavy heart I went to the lab with Moothon. The lab helped me focus to polish my script. 

Then enters my incredible dream team: My producers Alan McAlex Ajay Rai, Vinod who allowed me to explore Moothon the way I want without ever asking me who is your target audience. Rajeev Ravi, my teacher, who had to be first convinced before agreeing to shoot my second feature. Anurag Kashyap, who is like my big brother just walked along with me through the process of writing the dialogues. I felt like a student watching him at work. Ajithkumar Balagopalan, my favourite editor who’s eye changes every scene. 

Aabid Tp, my production designer who gave mood and character to Rajeev’s frames, Kunal Sharma and Ajayan Adaatt who did magic with sync sound in kamattipura, Maxima Basu, Sagarika, Niharika who brought my characters alive in costumes, Vikram Dada and Sajeev korotty in makeup department, Kshipra Jain the commando in charge under whose guidance my schedule wrapped up in time. 

Sanjay Maurya, my dear friend and the best teacher helping my actors with diction. Sreeja Sreedharan, the backbone of Moothon who wrote the Lakshadweep dialogues and also made sure I never lost my sanity. My direction team, and to all other departments, thank you . Lakshadweep boys, thank you for welcoming us. Atul Mongia who guided my actors through intense workshops. My unbelievable actors Dilish Pothen, Shashank arora, Roshan Mathew, Sujith Shankar, Sanjana, Harish Khanna, Mellisa, Shobhita, Mini, thank you.

And finally Nivin Pauly ... Moothon wouldn’t be what it is if not for you. On behalf of our entire team I want to sum up our association with you ... Salute Sakhave !!!!"

Mohandas' script for Moothon had won the Global Filmmaking Award at the 2016 Sundance Film Festival. The film will be released in both Malayalam and Hindi. Anurag Kashyap, who wrote and directed Black Friday, Dev.D, and Gangs of Wasseypur, has penned the Hindi dialogues. The film was shot in Mumbai and Lakshadweep. Aanand L. Rai's Colour Yellow Productions is producing it in collaboration with JAR Pictures.

