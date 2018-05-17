Omar Lulu's next a 'mass entertainer'

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

The director of Oru Adaar Love, Omar Lulu, has registered a title for his next: Power Star. While no casting announcements have been made yet, the director says the lead will be played by a big name, preferably someone capable of doing an action-heavy role. Omar says: "It will be my first 'mass' movie. It will be different from my previous movies. I've been doing campus and romance stories so far but this time I thought of doing something fresh. The main character will be a don. The shooting will be done mostly in Kochi."

Yesterday, a fan-made poster featuring Mammootty went viral and this led many to speculate that Omar had a hand in this. However, the director has clarified the rumour. "The news of Mammootty's casting is not true. We will make the casting announcements soon."

Meanwhile, Omar is busy working on getting Oru Adaar Love released in multiple Indian languages. Initially the film was supposed to release in June but now the film will release in September. The aim is to cash on the popularity of its overnight internet sensation, Priya Prakash Varrier. Some reports even say that the film is being re-written and re-shot with her character as the main focus.

Omar Lulu's last two movies, Chunkzz and Happy Wedding, were hits despite getting negative reviews from some critics. With Priya Varrier's unexpected fame, the director is very confident that Oru Adaar Love will be a massive success.