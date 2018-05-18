Women in Cinema Collective marks first anniversary with slew of programmes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), on the eve of the first year of its inception, announced the launch of a year-long series of events to create awareness and generate institutional support for gender equality in cinema.

A curtain raiser event titled ‘Punarvaayana’ will be held in Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on May 26, May 27 and May 28, respectively. Films will be screened in the cities, followed by discussions led by prominent personalities on the movies exhibited, a release said. ‘Punarvaayana’ will see the participation of various women's organisations, Malayalam film fraternity, media, lawyers, writers, bureaucrats, politicians, youth, social activists and NGOs.

‘Punarvaayana’ will be the official launch of the series of events the WCC will conduct over the next year, the first of which is scheduled tentatively for August."Being a unique movement in Malayalam cinema, WCC stands for an inclusive workplace, free from exploitation and gender discrimination. The year-long events will be a humble beginning towards achieving this goal."