Home Entertainment Malayalam

Women in Cinema Collective marks first anniversary with slew of programmes

A curtain raiser event titled ‘Punarvaayana’ will be held in Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on May 26, May 27 and May 28, respectively.

Published: 18th May 2018 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2018 02:52 AM   |  A+A-

WomeninCinemaCollective-EPS

WCC was the first of its kind for female artistes in the film industry. (Photo | Facebook)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Women in Cinema Collective (WCC), on the eve of the first year of its inception, announced the launch of a year-long series of events to create awareness and generate institutional support for gender equality in cinema.

A curtain raiser event titled ‘Punarvaayana’ will be held in Kozhikode, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on May 26, May 27 and May 28, respectively. Films will be screened in the cities, followed by discussions led by prominent personalities on the movies exhibited, a release said. ‘Punarvaayana’ will see the participation of various women's organisations, Malayalam film fraternity, media, lawyers, writers, bureaucrats, politicians, youth, social activists and NGOs.

‘Punarvaayana’ will be the official launch of the series of events the WCC will conduct over the next year, the first of which is scheduled tentatively for August."Being a unique movement in Malayalam cinema, WCC stands for an inclusive workplace, free from exploitation and gender discrimination. The year-long events will be a humble beginning towards achieving this goal."

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Women in Cinema Collective WCC Mollywood Malayalam cinema

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Mammootty’s next with Khalid Rahman

Jayasuriya's transsexual drama 'Njan Marykutty' to release on June 15

A film that touches the senses

IPL2018
Videos
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Royal wedding rehearsal gets underway in Windsor
Representational image of European Union flag | AP
EU miffed with US for leaving Iran nuclear deal
Gallery
As people around the world are getting all excited about the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, here are 10 rules which the new member of the royal family has to abide by, no matter what! Meghan has to forget her American life and absorb her
Here are 10 normal things which Meghan Markle cannot do after the royal wedding
This year at Festival de Cannes Bollywood marked presence with its dynamic women in attendance.
Bollywood's woman power at the Cannes film festival 2018