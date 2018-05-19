Mohanlal writer announces next

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Suneesh Varanad, the writer of Sajid Yahiya's Mohanlal, has announced his next. Titled Santosh Trophy, the film is about the series of failures faced by a loser called Santosh, and is expected to go on floors soon. This will be Varanad's second film.

A host of popular names will be headlining the cast. Varanad says: "I can't reveal their names as of yet but an announcement will be made soon. It's not based on a true story as some reports say. It's an original idea. It will be a full-blown comedy. I've had discussions with Rajesh, who has worked as Priyadarshan's assistant director for so many years, and he has signed on as the director."

Varanad was compelled to write Santosh Trophy after being encouraged by the positive response he got for the film. Meanwhile, discussions are going on to remake Mohanlal in Tamil and Telugu. The preview screenings for the producers will take place sometime during this week.

Starring Manju Warrier and Indrajith, Mohanlal was about a die-hard Mohanlal fan, played by Manju, whose obsession with the actor interferes with her marital life. There are reports that Jyothika has been approached to play Manju's role in Tamil.