Director Omar Lulu announces Happy Wedding 2

A sequel to the hit Happy Wedding has been announced by its director Omar Lulu. The romantic comedy, which starred Siju Wilson, Sharaf U Dheen, Soubin Shahir and Sudhi Koppa in lead roles, was Omar's directorial debut.

The director says: "The sequel will not be a continuation of the first part. This will be made with an entirely different cast. The shooting will begin probably by the end of this year or early next year. But before that, I'll be doing Power Star."

The first film followed the escapades of a group of youngsters who are looking to get hitched. Soubin Shahir played the role of a marriage broker. Happy Wedding was a surprise hit that initially played only in a few theatres and did not attract many viewers. But an improved marketing strategy worked in the film's favour and subsequently more screens were allotted.

Omar followed Happy Wedding with Chunkzz, which was heavily criticised for its sexist humour. But the film went on to become a hit with the youth regardless. His new film Oru Adaar Love became a talking point after one of its heroines, Priya Prakash Varrier, became a viral sensation.

