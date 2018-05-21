Home Entertainment Malayalam

Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph’s Hindi debut begins filming

Jeethu Joseph's Bollywood debut starts rollingDrishyam fame Jeethu Joseph has begun work on his Bollywood debut.

Published: 21st May 2018 12:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st May 2018 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Jeethu Joseph. | File Image

By Express News Service

Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph has begun work on his Bollywood debut. The director took to Facebook to announce the news. "Kickstarted my first Bollywood film starring Imraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. Thanks a lot to all my audiences who gave me all the support and had me in your prayers...Hoping to have your prayers and support to my new venture as well."

The project, which is a horror mystery thriller, was first announced by AZURE Entertainment and Viacom18 Motion Pictures in February.

The two main protagonists are played by Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi. Hashmi recently said in an interview that the film will be "a riveting, nail-biting treat for fans of the genre and with Jeethu at the helm of things. I'm confident the film will be a game changer."

Jeethu will be busy with the shoot of this film before he moves on to his next Malayalam film which was announced recently with Kalidas Jayaram as the main lead. The filming will reportedly go on from May to July in a single schedule.

Jeethu's last film Aadhi was one of the biggest grossers of this year. The director and crew recently celebrated the film's 100 days run.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Prithviraj’s Nine gets a leading lady

Director Omar Lulu announces Happy Wedding 2

'Mohanlal' writer Suneesh Varanad announces next

IPL2018
Videos
Director Hirokazu Kore-eda holds the Palme d'Or for the film 'Shoplifters' following the awards ceremony at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. (AP Photo)
Japan wins Cannes top prize with 'Shoplifters'
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world. Here are 20 unmissable moments from their nuptials! (File AP Photo)
No honeymoon just yet for newly wed royal couple
Gallery
Jury president Cate Blanchett speaks to the audience during the closing ceremony of the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | AP
Pictures from the Cannes closing ceremony: Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda wins the Palme d'Or
ROYAL LOVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle gazed into each other's eyes and pledged their lifelong love on Saturday as they married in front of hundreds of royals, celebrities and friends at St. George's Chapel and millions of TV viewers around the world.
IN PHOTOS: 20 beautiful moments from Prince Harry and Meghan's Markle Royal Wedding