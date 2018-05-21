Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph’s Hindi debut begins filming

By Express News Service

Drishyam fame Jeethu Joseph has begun work on his Bollywood debut. The director took to Facebook to announce the news. "Kickstarted my first Bollywood film starring Imraan Hashmi and Rishi Kapoor. Thanks a lot to all my audiences who gave me all the support and had me in your prayers...Hoping to have your prayers and support to my new venture as well."

The project, which is a horror mystery thriller, was first announced by AZURE Entertainment and Viacom18 Motion Pictures in February.

The two main protagonists are played by Rishi Kapoor and Emraan Hashmi. Hashmi recently said in an interview that the film will be "a riveting, nail-biting treat for fans of the genre and with Jeethu at the helm of things. I'm confident the film will be a game changer."

Jeethu will be busy with the shoot of this film before he moves on to his next Malayalam film which was announced recently with Kalidas Jayaram as the main lead. The filming will reportedly go on from May to July in a single schedule.

Jeethu's last film Aadhi was one of the biggest grossers of this year. The director and crew recently celebrated the film's 100 days run.