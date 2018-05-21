Mohanlal's Thenmavin Kombathu to get a 4K makeover soon

By Express News Service

The hit Priyadarshan film Thenmavin Kombathu, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, will go through a 4K restoration treatment soon. Mukesh R Mehta, the producer behind films Ezra, Godha and Guppy, has announced on Mohanlal's 58th birthday. The announcement came as a pleasant surprise to many.

Mehta's production and distribution company E4 Entertainment, based in Chennai, is taking on the job. The company's first Malayalam production venture was 2012's Annayum Rasoolum, directed by Rajeev Ravi, and two years later they got into the distribution business with Njan Steve Lopez, also directed by Ravi.

The company recently distributed Sudani from Nigeria, starring Soubin Shahir. Mehta took to Twitter to wish Mohanlal on his birthday and wrote that he began his Malayalam film distribution career with Mohanlal's Butterflies. He also added that he is planning to re-release Mohanlal's Thenmavin Kombathu in 4K on 12 May 2019, the date of the film's 25th anniversary.

Thenmavin Kombathu, released in 1994, was one of the biggest successes in Priyadarshan's career. The film won Best Popular Film at the Kerala State Film Awards and also won two National Awards: Best Production Design (Sabu Cyril) and Best Cinematography (K.V Anand).