Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal's Thenmavin Kombathu to get a 4K makeover soon

The hit Priyadarshan film Thenmavin Kombathu, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, will go through a 4K restoration treatment soon.

Published: 21st May 2018 11:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

A still of the film Thenmavin Kombathu.

By Express News Service

The hit Priyadarshan film Thenmavin Kombathu, starring Mohanlal and Shobana, will go through a 4K restoration treatment soon. Mukesh R Mehta, the producer behind films Ezra, Godha and Guppy, has announced on Mohanlal's 58th birthday. The announcement came as a pleasant surprise to many.

Mehta's production and distribution company E4 Entertainment, based in Chennai, is taking on the job. The company's first Malayalam production venture was 2012's Annayum Rasoolum, directed by Rajeev Ravi, and two years later they got into the distribution business with Njan Steve Lopez, also directed by Ravi.

The company recently distributed Sudani from Nigeria, starring Soubin Shahir. Mehta took to Twitter to wish Mohanlal on his birthday and wrote that he began his Malayalam film distribution career with Mohanlal's Butterflies. He also added that he is planning to re-release Mohanlal's Thenmavin Kombathu in 4K on 12 May 2019, the date of the film's 25th anniversary. 

Thenmavin Kombathu, released in 1994, was one of the biggest successes in Priyadarshan's career. The film won Best Popular Film at the Kerala State Film Awards and also won two National Awards: Best Production Design (Sabu Cyril) and Best Cinematography (K.V Anand).

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

'I wanted to show a different side of Hareesh Peradi'

'Ikyawann' actress Prachi Tehlan to star opposite Mammootty in 'Mamankam'

Prithviraj’s Nine gets a leading lady

IPL2018
Videos
Director Terry Gilliam poses for photographers during a photo call for the film 'The Man Who Killed Don Quixote' at the 71st international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Saturday, May 19, 2018. | Associated Press
Haunted by Don Quixote for 25 years, Terry Gilliam finally gets his epic out
Indian badminton player H S Prannoy (FILE | PTI)
China launches satellite to explore dark side of the moon
Gallery
After three confirmed deaths from a mysterious new 'Nipah virus' in Kerala's Kozhikode, the Centre has sent a team to the southern state. The death toll due to the suspected infection rose to six in the district after a nurse who treated a patient at Pera
IN PICTURES | Nipah virus claims six lives in Kerala's Kozhikode, statewide alert issued
Ed Sheeran and Kendrick Lamar topped the 2018 Billboard Music Awards with six wins each. Here are some of the best moments from the night. (IN PICTURE: Camila Cabello, center, performs a medley at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena o
The 2018 Billboard Music Awards in pictures