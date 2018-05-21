Home Entertainment Malayalam

Prithviraj’s Nine gets a leading lady

Prithviraj's 9 gets female leadThe leading lady of Prithviraj's Nine has been finalised.

Published: 21st May 2018

Wamiqa Gabbi

By Express News Service

Prithviraj's 9 gets female leadThe leading lady of Prithviraj's Nine has been finalised. Wameeqa Gabbi, who made her Malayalam debut with Godha two years ago, has come on board the sci-fi thriller. Jenuse Mohammed, son of director Kamal, is helming the project. Wamiqa will play a character called Eva.

The actress, who originally hails from Punjab made her feature film debut with Imtiaz Ali's Jab We Met, in which she played Kareena Kapoor's cousin. She made her Tamil debut in Maalai Naerathu Mayakkam, which was written by Selvaraghavan. She has also appeared in Telugu and Punjabi films.

Nine, which is Malayalam's first sci-fi film, is produced by Prithviraj Productions in association with Sony Pictures. Abhinandam Ramanujam, who has worked on Amen, Double Barrel and the Tamil film Kavan, is the cinematographer.

