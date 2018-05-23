Kunchacko Boban to reunite with director Lal Jose

By Express News Service

Kunchacko Boban will soon reunite with director Lal Jose on a new film. The yet-to-be-titled project will be written by M Sindhuraj, who last collaborated with Lal Jose and Kunchacko Boban on Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum.

Sindhuraj says, "Yes, it's true that I'm writing Kunchacko Boban's next film. It will be in the same vein as the previous film I did with him. Shooting will commence in the end of July or maybe after that."

The writer revealed that Kunchacko will start work on the project after finishing Mangalyam Thanthunena (which also stars Nimisha Sajayan) and an untitled film directed by Marthandan (Daivathinte Swantham Cleetus, Pavada).

Recently, the first look poster of another Kunchacko Boban film, Allu Ramendran, was released. This film will be directed by newcomer Bilahari K Raj. The shoot date has not yet been announced.