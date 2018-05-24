I play Mohanlal’s friend in Neerali: Suraj Venjaramoodu

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

For a man who has got 4 films releasing next month, Suraj Venjaramoodu seems completely relaxed. The actor's new film Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri is continuing to get good response from the theatres.

Suraj was kind enough to make some time to talk a bit about his roles in Neerali and Njan Marykutty, two of those 4 upcoming films. The trailer of Neerali is currently trending on social media.

The national award winner, who shares screen space with Mohanlal in the film, says: "I play Veerappa, a friend and colleague of Mohanlal's. The film revolves around a fun road trip they take together from Bangalore to Kozhikode, and then along the way, an accident happens. There is a mystery surrounding this trip. Why are they taking this trip? How did this accident happen? What happens after that?"

Suraj describes Neerali as a pure thriller. When asked whether Mohanlal plays a character with shades of grey, he says: "Well, let's just say that this is the kind of story that creates a doubt in the mind of the viewer."

In addition to Neerali, Suraj has Savari, Njan Marykutty, and Theevandi coming out next month.

In Njan Marykutty, Suraj plays the role of a district collector who, according to him, is a "genuine guy who supports and encourages Jayasurya's (transexual) character".

In Savari, Suraj will be seen as a man with a small mental handicap. The film is set in Thrissur and his character makes his living from the big pooram (festival) that is being conducted there every year.

In Theevandi, he will be starring opposite Tovino Thomas and newcomer Samyukhta Menon.

Neerali will release on June 14, Njan Marykutty on June 15, and Theevandi on June 28.