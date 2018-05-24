Home Entertainment Malayalam

I play Mohanlal’s friend in Neerali: Suraj Venjaramoodu

For a man who has got 4 films releasing next month, Suraj Venjaramoodu seems completely relaxed. The actor's new film Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri is continuing to get good response from the theatres.

Published: 24th May 2018 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2018 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal,Suraj Venjaramoodu

By Sajin Shrijith 
Express News Service

For a man who has got 4 films releasing next month, Suraj Venjaramoodu seems completely relaxed. The actor's new film Kuttanpillayude Sivarathri is continuing to get good response from the theatres.

Suraj was kind enough to make some time to talk a bit about his roles in Neerali and Njan Marykutty, two of those 4 upcoming films. The trailer of Neerali is currently trending on social media.

The national award winner, who shares screen space with Mohanlal in the film, says: "I play Veerappa, a friend and colleague of Mohanlal's. The film revolves around a fun road trip they take together from Bangalore to Kozhikode, and then along the way, an accident happens. There is a mystery surrounding this trip. Why are they taking this trip? How did this accident happen? What happens after that?"

Suraj describes Neerali as a pure thriller. When asked whether Mohanlal plays a character with shades of grey, he says: "Well, let's just say that this is the kind of story that creates a doubt in the mind of the viewer."

In addition to Neerali, Suraj has Savari, Njan Marykutty, and Theevandi coming out next month. 
In Njan Marykutty, Suraj plays the role of a district collector who, according to him, is a "genuine guy who supports and encourages Jayasurya's (transexual) character".  

In Savari, Suraj will be seen as a man with a small mental handicap. The film is set in Thrissur and his character makes his living from the big pooram (festival) that is being conducted there every year.

In Theevandi, he will be starring opposite Tovino Thomas and newcomer Samyukhta Menon.
Neerali will release on June 14, Njan Marykutty on June 15, and Theevandi on June 28.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Suraj Venjaramoodu Neerali

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Sterlite Protest: Police firing kills one more in Thoothukudi's Anna Nagar
Gallery
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka
Thoothukudi continues to boil over as police, anti-Sterlite protestors clashed at different places in the city. One person was killed in today's police firing taking the death toll to 12, while the Superintendent of Police P Mahendran was also injured in the stone throwing that happened at Anna Nagar during his patrol. (EPS | V Karthikalagu)
IN PICTURES | Sterlite Protest intensifies as mob, police clash in Thoothukudi for second day