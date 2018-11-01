Shaji N Karun’s 'Olu' selected in IFFI’s Indian panorama section

By Express News Service

Director Shaji N Karun's new film Olu will open the Indian Panorama section of the 49th International Film Festival (IFFI), 2018, which will be held at Goa.

Also among the Malayalam entries in the section are Sudani from Nigeria, Ee Ma Yau, Bhayanakam and Poomaram.

The Feature Film Jury, comprising 13 members, and headed by noted film director and screenwriter Rahul Rawail, selected Olu as the opening feature of the section. 22 feature films and 4 mainstream films are part of the section.