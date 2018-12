By Express News Service

One of the upcoming productions from producer Vijay Babu's Friday Film House, June, has wrapped up after a 56-day shoot.

Vijay Babu posted the update on his social media page. Friday Film House was behind some of the recent hits like Angamaly Diaries and Aadu.

Ahammed Khabeer, a first-timer, is directing the female-centric film. An official announcement on the cast hasn't been made yet. The production company is also prepping Kottayam Kunjachan 2 and Aadu 3.