Sunny Leone to debut in Malayalam film

By Express News Service

Sunny Leone will be making her Malayalam debut soon. The actress made the announcement on her social media pages. The project will be directed by Santosh Nair, who made the 2014 film 'Money Ratnam' starring Fahadh Faasil. Santosh is also coming out soon with 'Sachin' starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese.

Sharing the news, Sunny wrote, "Hey everyone!! I am so excited to announce my debut in a Malayalam film!! Releasing soon. The movie will be produced by Jayalal Menon under the banner Backwater Studios and will be directed by Santosh Nair."

Backwater Studios is producing the film jointly with Fairytale production. One World Entertainments is in charge of distribution. Sunny recently debuted in South Indian cinema with a multilingual period epic titled 'Veeramadevi'.