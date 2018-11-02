Kunchacko Boban signs two films; Soubin Shahir and John Paul directing

By Express News Service

Kunchacko Boban has made two big announcements on his birthday. The actor has revealed that he has signed Soubin Shahir's next directorial after Parava. Soubin's father Babu Shahir is on board as the producer.

In addition to the Soubin film, which will start rolling in June 2019, Kunchacko has also signed Guppy-fame John Paul George's next, which will be produced by Aashiq Usman. John Paul's film is also expected to start in 2019.

Kunchacko Boban was recently seen in Mangalyam Thanthunanena and Johny Johny Yes Appa. He will be next seen in debutant Bilharai K Raj's Allu Ramendran and Lal Jose's Thattumpurath Achuthan.

Meanwhile, John Paul George is working on his second film Ambili which stars Soubin along with newcomers Naveen Nazim (Nazriya Nazim's brother) and Tanvi Ram in lead roles.