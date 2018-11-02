Lijo Jose Pellisserry's 'Jallikattu' starts rolling

By Express News Service

Lijo Jose Pellissery's Jallikattu, his next project after Ee Ma Yau, has started rolling. O Thomas Panicker is producing the film which is based on S Hareesh's novel Pothu. Antony Varghese and Chemban Vinod Jose are once again teaming up with the ace filmmaker.

S Hareesh has penned the screenplay jointly with R Jayakumar. Tinu Pappachan, who made his directorial debut with Swathandriyam Ardharathriyil, is serving as the chief associate director. Tinu is a protege of Lijo and has collaborated with him in the past.

Cinematographer Girish Gangadharan, who shot Lijo's Angamaly Diaries, will be cranking the camera for this one. Prasanth Pillai is composing the music.