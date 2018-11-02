Mohanlal-starrer 'Odiyan' trailer breaks record

By Express News Service

The trailer of Odiyan has garnered 6.5 million views in 20 days, a first for Malayalam cinema and a Mohanlal film. The highly anticipated epic has the actor appearing in two different get-ups. Manju Warrier plays the female lead. Prakash Raj will appear in an important supporting role.

Odiyan marks the directorial debut of ad filmmaker VA Shrikumar Menon. Antony Perumbavoor is producing under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The big-budget film will have an ample amount of action and fantasy elements. Narein, Manoj Joshi, Siddique, Innocent, Nandhu, Sana Althaf, and Appani Sharath are part of the cast.

V Harikrishnan has penned the film.Peter Hein, who also worked in Pulimurugan, is the stunt choreographer. M Jayachandran and Sam CS are handling the music department. Sam CS is in charge of the background score. Shaji Kumar is the cinematographer and John Kutty the editor. Release is set for December 14.