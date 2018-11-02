Samyuktha Menon joins Asif Ali in 'Underworld'

By Express News Service

Theevandi-fame Samyuktha Menon has bagged her next big project, titled 'Underworld'. Arun Kumar Aravind is helming the crime thriller which has Asif Ali in the lead. D14 Entertainments is backing the project. Shibin Francis has penned the script.

Njan Steve Lopez-fame Farhaan Faasil will also appear in an important role. Arun Kumar Aravind is known for his critically acclaimed films such as Ee Adutha Kaalathu and Left Right Left. He recently made Kaattu, which was an adaption of a short story by P Padmarajan.

Samyuktha Menon was recently seen in a fierce avatar in Prasobh Vijayan's Lilli. She is also slated to appear in the Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Oru Yamandan Premakatha which is directed by BC Noufal and scripted by Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George.