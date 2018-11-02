Sunny Leone’s Malayalam debut gets a title

By Express News Service

Sunny Leone's Malayalam debut has been titled Rangeela. Money Rathnam-fame Santosh Nair will be directing. Jayalal Menon is bankrolling the project under the banner of Backwater Studios in collaboration with Fairytale Productions. Sunny recently signed another South Indian film Veeramadevi, which will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, and Malayalam.

Meanwhile, Santosh Nair has directed Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese in Sachin, which also stars Hareesh Kanaran, Renji Panicker, Maniyanpillai Raju, Appani Sharath and Ramesh Pisharody in supporting roles.