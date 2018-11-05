Lal Jr to direct Prithviraj's next

By Express News Service

As per reports, Jean Paul Lal (Lal Jr.) will be directing Prithviraj's next in a film scripted by Sachy. The film will mark his fourth project since his directorial debut in 2013 with Honey Bee. The shoot will begin in February.

Suraj Venjaramoodu will be playing the second lead. The film is touted to be a fun entertainer. Prithviraj is currently filming the final portions of his directorial debut Lucifer. He recently announced that he has also signed Kalabhavan Shajon's directorial debut Brother's Day.