Indrajith’s latest Thakkol filming final schedule

By Express News Service

The final schedule of Indrajith-starrer Thakkol is currently underway. The Kiran Prabhakaran directorial is produced by Shaji Kailas. Indrajith and Murali Gopi play the principal characters. The two last worked together in Tiyaan.

Shaji Kailas' youngest son Rushin is also part of the film, playing the younger version of Indrajith's character.Renji Panicker appears in a supporting role. Apart from Thakkol, Indrajith has two upcoming releases, Karthick Naren's Naragasooran in Tamil and Lucifer in Malayalam.