'Wise-elderly woman’ of Malayalam cinema, Lakshmi Krishnamoorthy passes away

The actress was the first Malayalam newsreader for Akashvani.

Published: 10th November 2018

Malayalam actress and dubbing artist Lakshmi Krishnamoorthy (90), known for her on-screen mother roles, passed away on Saturday at 12 pm at a private hospital in Chennai.

The actress is known for her performances in films such as Hariharan's ‘Panchagni’ (1986), Shaji N Karun's ‘Piravi’ (1988), G Aravindan's ‘Vasthuhara’ (1991), Sathyan Anthikad's ‘Thooval Kottaram’ (1996) and Kamal's ‘Ee Puzhayum Kadannu’ (1996) along with other commercial as well as art house films.

Born at Chalappuram in Kozhikode to Chengalathu Devaki Amma and Mullassery Govindamenon, Lakshmi wanted to become a nurse. However, she went on to become the first Malayalam artist-cum-announcer for Akashvani while studying at Madras Presidency College after which she joined the channel’s Kozhikode wing in 1950.

While working with the channel, she married Krishnamurthy, a Mysore native, who was an official of the Hyderabad Administrative Staff College.

Lakshmi has also acted in plays, with her first drama by author Thikkodiyan and she also became a dubbing artiste at a time of her marriage. She also taught in Madras and the US.

Her association with veteran writer MT Vasudevan Nair, who also penned some serials in which she acted, landed her the role of a former freedom fighter in the cult film 'Panchagni'.

Her younger sister, Nirmala Sreenivasan, who is an actor and radio artist, is known for her role in Nairs 'Oru Cherupunchiri'. Lakshmi is survived by her daughter Sandhya and son Arun.

