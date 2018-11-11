Home Entertainment Malayalam

Nithya Menen, Fahadh Faasil to star in 'unconventional love story'

Nithya had a small but impactful part in the 2014 Malayalam film and now, she is looking forward to reuniting with the National Film Award winner on the big screen.

Published: 11th November 2018 11:49 AM

Fahadh Faasil and Nithya Menen were last seen together in the 2014 film 'Bangalore Days' (Photo | Facebook)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Nithya Menen says she will star in a "beautiful film, which has a very unconventional love story", with her "Bangalore Days" co-star Fahadh Faasil.

"I am doing a Malayalam film, which I will be starting in February or March. It's a beautiful film with Fahadh. I am really looking forward to working with Fahadh because for me, working with good actors is such a pleasure," Nithya told IANS.

"It will be a beautiful... very unconventional love story," added the actress, who has more movies in Malayalam and Hindi in the pipeline.

She's also excited about the release of her film "Praana", which was shot in Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi and Kannada.

"I think those were the most hectic 23 days that I have shot in my life. I do less number of takes because my acting is very spontaneous. But to shoot the same thing over and over again and to learn dialogues in different languages...

"I thought it would have been a little more challenging, but we managed it pretty well. I had to also do a lot of script work because I was the only one who knew all the four languages," she said.

She didn't want the soul of the film to get lost in other languages. So, if she was not on the film's set, she was mostly on the phone with the writer and getting the dialogues right.

"I didn't have a minute's rest while working on the film. We are planning a December release. The film is going to film festivals," said Nithya.

The trailer of "Praana", which has just one character played by her, was unveiled at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival this year.

First look poster of Nithya Menen's Praana

Nithya Menen will also be making her Bollywood debut with the film 'Mission Mangal', which will also star Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Sonakshi Sinha.

ALSO READ | All you need to know about 'Mission Mangal'

On the other hand, Fahadh Faasil made his Tamil debut in 2017 with Sivakarthikeyan starrer 'Velaikkaran'. He was last seen in 'Carbon' and 'Varathan' in Mollywood this year. He will be seen alongside Vijay Sethupathi in 'Super Deluxe'.

Fahadh Faasil Nithya Menen Bangalore Days Praana Mission Mangal

