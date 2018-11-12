Lal Jose’s Thattumpurathu Achuthan nears completion

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

Lal Jose's latest film Thattumpurathu Achuthan is nearing completion. According to writer M Sindhuraj, the team is expected to wrap up on the 14th.The Kunchacko Boban-starrer is being planned as a Christmas release and will be the actor's next theatrical release. Thattumpurathu Achuthan marks Kunchacko Boban's third collaboration with Lal Jose and Sindhuraj after Elsamma Enna Aankutty and Pullipulikalum Aattinkuttiyum. Shebin Backer is the producer.

The second schedule is mostly being shot in locations in and around Kannur. The 15-day long first schedule took place in Kunnamkulam. Thattumpurathu Achuthan is a simple family entertainer with humour, says Sindhuraj. "The story is set in a village. A Sri Krishna temple and its activities are the story's primary focus. Kunchacko Boban's character Achuthan is part of these activities. He later becomes involved in some significant events that take place in the temple. It's not a thriller; it has a light-hearted tone."

Nedumudi Venu is essaying the role of Achuthan's father. Kochupreman, Kalabhavan Shajon, Hareesh Kanaran, Bindu Panicker, Biju Sopanam, Johny Antony, and Vijayaraghavan also feature in the cast. Director Babu Narayanan's daughter Shravana is playing the female lead.A bunch of new faces selected through Lal Jose's show Talent Hunt are will be making their debut through the film.

Kaithapram Damodaran Namboothiri's son Deepankuran Kaithapram is the music composer.Sindhuraj is one of those writers who prefers being present on set throughout the shoot and being involved in every stage. "Sometimes what we see on screen is not exactly what we had written. We may have to add or remove certain things as per the requirements of a particular scene or make some last minute changes depending on the location. I wrote the script after visiting the locations one year back. I need to have a clear idea of the place that the story is set in so that I can visualise the situations better. I'm not that protective of the scenes I write. I'm open to changing a shot or two. "Meanwhile, Kunchacko Boban has debutant Bilahari K Raj's Allu Ramendran and Guppy-fame John Paul George's third film coming up next.