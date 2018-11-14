Joseph, Nithyaharitha Nayakan and Ladoo set for release on Friday

By Express News Service

This Friday will see the release of three Malayalam films: M Padmakumar's Joseph, AR Binuraj's Nithyaharitha Nayakan and Arungeorge K David's Ladoo. Joseph has been certified U/A while both Nithyaharitha Nayakan and Ladoo have been given a U.

Joseph stars Joju George and Dileesh Pothan in lead roles. Written by Shahi Kabir, the film is a character study and an investigation drama. Nithyaharitha Nayakan stars Vishnu Unnikrishnan, Jayashree Sivadas and Dharmajan Bolgatty. The film is Dharmajan Bolgatty's maiden production venture. Ladoo, starring Vinay Forrt, Sabareesh Varma, Balu Varghese and Bobby Simha, is produced by Mini Studio.