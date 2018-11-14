Post-production of Odiyan progressing

By Express News Service

The post-production of Mohanlal's upcoming release Odiyan is in its final stages. The film is all set for a grand release on December 14. Director VA Shrikumar Menon, who makes his feature debut with the film, is busy with the finishing touches.

Odiyan marks Mohanlal's 22nd collaboration with producer Antony Perumbavoor, who is backing the big-budget action-adventure epic under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. Mohanlal plays the titluar character, an expert practictioner of odi vidya (a form of black magic). In Kerala folklore, the odiyans were known for their ability to trick, scare or kill people using odi vidya.

Manju Warrier, Prakash Raj, Sana Althaf, Siddique, Innocent, Narein and Kailash comprise the rest of the cast. Pulimurugan-fame Shajikumar is handling the camera, and Peter Hein, who also worked in Pulimurugan, is the stunt director. Sam CS is in charge of the background score and M Jayachandran has composed the songs.