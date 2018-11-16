I V Sasi’s son to direct Pranav Mohanlal?

By Express News Service

If reports are to be believed, the late IV Sasi's son Ani Sasi will direct Pranav Mohanlal in a big-budget action thriller next year. An official announcement regarding the same is expected to be made soon. Pranav is currently filming Arun Gopi's second film Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu, which is scheduled for a January release.

Pranav made his full-fledged acting debut in Jeethu Joseph's Aadhi earlier this year. The film was declared a hit. Meanwhile, Ani is currently involved with Priyadarshan's upcoming epic Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. He is one of the film's co-writers. Ani has worked as an associate of Priyadarshan in the past.