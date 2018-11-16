Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vineeth is playing a strong character: Madhaveeyam director Thejas Perumanna

After a gap of five years, Thejas Perumanna is returning to direction with a musical love story titled Madhaveeyam which stars Vineeth and newcomer Pranaya.

Published: 16th November 2018

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

After a gap of five years, Thejas Perumanna is returning to direction with a musical love story titled Madhaveeyam which stars Vineeth and newcomer Pranaya. Vineeth plays the role of an artist who falls in love with a poor girl. 

"Vineeth is playing a strong character after a long time," says Thejas, a teacher who made his directorial debut with Shashinas (1995) and later made Poonilaavu (1997) and Mizhi (2013). 

Talking about the story, Thejas says their aim was to do a more realistic subject different from what audiences are used to seeing. "The film revolves around the couple's relationship and how it is challenged by some unexpected events. Vineeth's character meets Pranaya's character on a film set and asks her to be a model for him. He later learns that she comes from a poor family. Her beauty is her only asset. But he marries her regardless. I believe we have done justice to the story."

Shot on a shoestring budget, the film was completed within a month. Madhaveeyam will have a strong musical presence with 4 songs written by Sudhi, who also co-wrote the script with Thejas. Babu Namboothiri, Madhu Sreekumar, Suresh Babu, C.V. Dev, Geetha Vijayan, Kuttyedathi Vilasini, Ambika Mohan and Dr Kochu S. Mani form the supporting cast. V. Aravind is the cinematographer. The film is scheduled for a November 23 release. Nandhanamudra Films is producing with 72 Film Company in charge of distribution. 

Vineeth made his debut in IV Sasi's Idanilangal (1985). He was last seen in Vinod Mankara's Kambhoji alongside Lakshmi Gopalaswamy. He will be next seen in Rajiv Menon's Sarvam Thala Mayam.

