Prithviraj to appear in another epic, 'Ayyappan'

By Express News Service

Prithviraj has announced that he will be doing an epic based on the life of Lord Ayyappa, titled Ayyappan. The first look poster came with the tagline, “Raw. Real. Rebel”.Shankar Ramakrishnan, who wrote Prithviraj’s Urumi, will be helming the project which is expected to go on floors next year. August Cinemas, the production company which Prithviraj was once part of, is backing it.

Prithviraj is currently busy with his directorial debut Lucifer. He will be next seen in Kalabhavan Shajon’s directorial debut Brother’s Day and Lal Jr’s Driving Licence. Apart from these, he also has Kaaliyan and Aadujeevitham lined up next. His next theatrical release is Jenuse Mohammed’s sci-fi thriller 9, which is scheduled to hit screens on February 7.