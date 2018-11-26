Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu goes on floors

By Express News Service

The production of Midhun Manuel Thomas’ next, Argentina Fans Kaattoorkadavu, has finally begun at Irinjalakkuda. Kalidas Jayaram and Aishwarya Lekshmi play the main leads in the film based on the short story of the same name by Ashokan Charuvil. Aashiq Usman is producing under the banner of Aashiq Usman Productions.

Midhun Manuel has co-written the screenplay with John Mantrikkal. In addition to Argentina Fans... Midhun Manuel has announced two upcoming projects with actor Jayasurya, Turbo Peter and Aadu-3. Meanwhile, Kalidas Jayaram has also started working in Santhosh Sivan’s next, Jack and Jill. The actor recently wrapped up Jeethu Joseph’s Mr and Mrs Rowdy. Aishwarya Lekshmi has Vijay Superum Pournamiyum with Asif Ali coming up next.