Pidikittapulli is a twisty crime comedy: Jishnu Sreekandan

The first schedule of debutant Jishnu Sreekandan’s Pidikittapulli has wrapped up.

Published: 26th November 2018 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

The first schedule of debutant Jishnu Sreekandan’s Pidikittapulli has wrapped up. The second schedule will commence soon. Kollam is the primary location.

The film, according to Jishnu, is a “twisty crime comedy in the vein of the 80s’ Priyadarshan comedies like Hello My Dear Wrong Number or the more recent examples like Neram and Soodhu Kavuum (starring Vijay Sethupathi).”

Sunny Wayne and Ahaana Krishna headline the cast which also includes Baiju, Lalu Alex, Saiju Kurup and Major Ravi in significant roles.

Sunny Wayne plays a junior architect while Baiju plays his boss. “The entire film takes place in a day and concerns an incident involving the characters of Sunny, Baiju and Major Ravi. Ahaana plays the daughter of Ravi’s character,” adds Jishnu, who directed a couple of short films prior to this.

The team is going for a unique, comic book-style look for the film jointly penned by Jishnu and Sumesh V Robin. “Though Sunny Wayne is playing the protagonist, we have given equal importance to all the characters. The cast is a mix of the old generation and new,” says Jishnu.

Pidikittapulli is produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sri Gokulam Films. Debutant Anjoy Samuel is the cinematographer. Bipin Paul Samuel is in charge of the editing. PS Jayahari is composing the music .

Sunny Wayne was last seen in Kayamkulam Kochunni and French Viplavam. Ahaana made her acting debut in Njan Steve Lopez and recently starred in Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela.Pidikittapulli is expected to release early next year.

