Viral music video 'Manwah' from Kerala shot on Rs 12 lakh budget

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The scene opens to a girl performing namaz. She is probably offering prayers for her new husband. And then the qawwali begins. Composed and arranged by Prasanth Mohanan and directed by Sooraj Sukumar Nair, the music video 'Manwah' is the new fad.

Shot in 4K resolution, the music video is probably the only one in the recent times to use such a high amount for production. "There is a dearth of good quality music videos in Malayalam. The ones that are released fail to reach the audience," says director Sooraj.

Aghosh Vyshnavam was the cinematographer of the video. The cost of production of the music video was more than Rs 12 lakh. The high-budget video is an experiment of all sorts. The music video, set in Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu, was shot after creating a whole set. "In Malayalam, music videos are usually shot in parks, beaches or somewhere picturesque. These locations set the mood for the feelings they are trying to capture. We wanted to move away from this and think differently," says Sooraj, an engineer based in Thiruvananthapuram.

The song, which stands a good chance of getting stuck in one's head, was sung by Nayana Nair who rose to fame with her Baahubali 2 song 'Kanna Nee Thoogadaa'. The choreography was done by Anish Rehman. Both of them are cast in the video as well. Along with them, Roshna Ann, Vinduja, Anand, Jose John, Achuth and Sumesh don their roles in the video.

Apart from Malayalam, the music video is conceived in three other languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. While the Malayalam lyrics was written by Dennis Joseph, the job was done in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu by Sharon Joseph, Divyavalli Santhosh and Santhosh respectively. "The Tamil, Telugu and Hindi songs will be released in the coming weeks," says Sooraj.

Produced by Jinodkumar Pillai, Anitha Prasanth and Karaikkakom Mohanan, the video was released on Youtube on November 6 and has garnered close to 80,000 views. This music video is one of the many film endeavours by Sooraj. Having made critically acclaimed short films such as 'Anamika' 'Reply' and 'Dream', he hopes to make his directorial debut in 2019. "The film is titled as 'Kanchanamala Kathirikunnu'. I am also working on the script for an untitled film, for which the shoot will begin in February," he says.