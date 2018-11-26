Home Entertainment Malayalam

Viral music video 'Manwah' from Kerala shot on Rs 12 lakh budget

Shot in 4K resolution, the music video is probably the only one in the recent times to use such a high amount for production.

Published: 26th November 2018 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2018 11:43 AM   |  A+A-

manwah

A screengrab from Manwah.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The scene opens to a girl performing namaz. She is probably offering prayers for her new husband. And then the qawwali begins. Composed and arranged by Prasanth Mohanan and directed by Sooraj Sukumar Nair, the music video 'Manwah' is the new fad.

Shot in 4K resolution, the music video is probably the only one in the recent times to use such a high amount for production. "There is a dearth of good quality music videos in Malayalam. The ones that are released fail to reach the audience," says director Sooraj.

Aghosh Vyshnavam was the cinematographer of the video. The cost of production of the music video was more than Rs 12 lakh. The high-budget video is an experiment of all sorts. The music video, set in Karaikudi in Tamil Nadu, was shot after creating a whole set. "In Malayalam, music videos are usually shot in parks, beaches or somewhere picturesque. These locations set the mood for the feelings they are trying to capture. We wanted to move away from this and think differently," says Sooraj, an engineer based in Thiruvananthapuram.

The song, which stands a good chance of getting stuck in one's head, was sung by Nayana Nair who rose to fame with her Baahubali 2 song 'Kanna Nee Thoogadaa'. The choreography was done by Anish Rehman. Both of them are cast in the video as well. Along with them, Roshna Ann, Vinduja, Anand, Jose John, Achuth and Sumesh don their roles in the video.

Apart from Malayalam, the music video is conceived in three other languages - Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. While the Malayalam lyrics was written by Dennis Joseph, the job was done in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu by Sharon Joseph, Divyavalli Santhosh and Santhosh respectively. "The Tamil, Telugu and Hindi songs will be released in the coming weeks," says Sooraj.

Produced by Jinodkumar Pillai, Anitha Prasanth and Karaikkakom Mohanan, the video was released on Youtube on November 6 and has garnered close to 80,000 views. This music video is one of the many film endeavours by Sooraj. Having made critically acclaimed short films such as 'Anamika' 'Reply' and 'Dream', he hopes to make his directorial debut in 2019. "The film is titled as 'Kanchanamala Kathirikunnu'. I am also working on the script for an untitled film, for which the shoot will begin in February," he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Prasanth Mohanan Nayana Nair Manwah music video Manwah

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp