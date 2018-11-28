K S Chithra to sing in Priyadarshan’s Marakkar

By Express News Service

National award winner KS Chithra will be humming some of the lyrics in Priyadarshan’s upcoming epic Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. The singer, who recorded a song with composer Ronnie Raphael, revealed the news on her Facebook page. Ronnie Raphael has earlier worked on the films Aalorukkam, Overtake and Bobby. Hari Narayanan has penned the lyrics.

The big-budget historical epic is expected to start filming by the beginning of next month. Apart from Mohanlal, Priyadarshan has lined up some of the biggest names in the industry such as Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Madhu, and Pranav Mohanlal along with a select group of actors from abroad for the film. Antony Perumbavoor, CJ Roy and Santosh Kuruvilla are producing.