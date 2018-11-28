Home Entertainment Malayalam

K S Chithra to sing in Priyadarshan’s Marakkar

The big-budget historical epic is expected to start filming by the beginning of next month.

Published: 28th November 2018 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th November 2018 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

National award winner KS Chithra will be humming some of the lyrics in Priyadarshan’s upcoming epic Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham. The singer, who recorded a song with composer Ronnie Raphael, revealed the news on her Facebook page. Ronnie Raphael has earlier worked on the films Aalorukkam, Overtake and Bobby. Hari Narayanan has penned the lyrics. 

The big-budget historical epic is expected to start filming by the beginning of next month. Apart from Mohanlal, Priyadarshan has lined up some of the biggest names in the industry such as Arjun Sarja, Suniel Shetty, Manju Warrier, Keerthy Suresh, Madhu, and Pranav Mohanlal along with a select group of actors from abroad for the film. Antony Perumbavoor, CJ Roy and Santosh Kuruvilla are producing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
K S Chithra Marakkar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp