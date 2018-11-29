Home Entertainment Malayalam

A proud moment for Malayalam cinema at IFFI

This is for the first time Malayalam is winning both the best director and best actor award in IFFI.

Published: 29th November 2018

By Express News Service

GOA/KOCHI : It is indeed a moment of pride for Malayalam cinema at the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) after popular director Lijo Jose Pellissery and actor Chemban Vinodh won the best director and best actor award respectively at the grand fete for the movie ‘Ee.Ma.Yau’. Chemban won the award for portraying the character Eeshi in the movie. Lijo had earlier won this year’s State Award for ‘Ee. Ma.Yau’. 

This is for the first time Malayalam is winning both the best director and best actor award in IFFI. Penned by P F Mathews, ‘Ee.Ma.Yau’ is set in the backdrop of Chellanam, a coastal hamlet in Kochi. The movie is a satire which revolves around the death and funeral of an old man.

‘Donbass’ - a Ukranian-Russian movie directed by  Sergei Loznitsa - won the award for the best movie at the festival which concluded on Wednesday. The movie depicted the tale of Donbass and the incidents that happened during the war. The award for the best female actor was given to Anastasia Pustovit for portraying the character Larysa in the movie ‘When the Trees Fall’.

The ICFT Unesco Gandhi prize was given to the Hindi movie ‘Walking With the Wind’ directed by Praveen Morchale. The movie narrated the tale of 10-year-old Ziering who broke the chair of his classmate. The Special Jury Award was presented to Milko Lazarov for the movie ‘Aga’, which narrates the story of Nanook who embarks on a long journey in order to find his daughter Aga.

