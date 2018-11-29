Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mridul Nair to direct web series Instagraamam

Mridul Nair to direct web series Instagraamam

Instagraamam

By Express News Service

BTech director Mridul Nair has announced that he is going to make a web series titled Instagraamam. The first look poster was unveiled by Mammootty and was also shared by Asif Ali on his Facebook page. The Filmy Joint is producing the series. The cast details are expected to be announced soon. 

Though web series made in other languages are slowly gaining popularity, Malayalam filmmakers are yet to catch up. Recently, a Malayalam web series called Anatomy of a Kamukan was presented by Gautham Menon’s Ondraga Entertainment on the company’s YouTube channel.   
 

Mridul Nair

